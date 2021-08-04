Ensure coordinated development of Accra lands - Jinapor charges Greater Accra Lands Commission

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has charged the reconstituted Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission not to neglect their constitutional duty of properly managing lands in Accra to among others, befit the status of a national Capital .



He said, the quest to beautify Accra to befit the status of a national capital cannot be realized without efficient and judicious use of land.



The Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources stated this when he inaugurated a 33-member Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission in Accra on Tuesday 3rd August,2021.



He cited article 267(3) of the constitution, saying “there can be no disposition on development of a stool land without the approval of the Regional Lands Commission, certifying that the development is consistent with the development plan of the area.”



He emphasized that the days of disposition of the Land without recourse to the Regional Lands Commission, should be a thing of the past, and tasked the Regional Lands Commission to jealously guard against the power vested in them by the constitution and exercise it in honesty and good faith to ensure coordinated development of Accra.



He stressed that failure to diligently perform the task assigned members will lead to haphazard development of the Capital.



On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey bemoaned the increasing incidence of land related challenges in the Region, including land guards and multiply sale of lands adding "it is a major challenge for the forward march of the Region.”



He therefore appealed to the new Regional Lands Commission to hit the ground running for an efficient and sustainable land management in the Region.



He also took the opportunity to commend Hon.Jinapor for leading the Green Ghana Initiative to make the country much greener.



The Executive Secretary, Alhaji Sulemana Mahama also advised members to work hard and foster closer coordination with Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies (MMDA's ) to ensure smooth development of the Region.



The Chairperson of the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission, Surveyor Yvonne Odoley Sowah on behalf of the team, pledged to lead his colleagues to help the Lands Commission reduce the turnaround time for land registration to 30 days as directed by government and help promote the decentralization of land services within the Region among others.



So far, all 16 Regional Lands Commission have been inaugurated with the latest being Greater Accra. END







