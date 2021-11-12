Enough of the 'spirited linguistic acrobatics', alleviate suffering of Ghanaians - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, has accused the NPP administration of engaging in “spirited linguistic acrobatics” to pat itself on the back even when it is crystal clear that the economy is in tatters.



According to him, despite the general lamentations by Ghanaians of worsening economic hardships amidst the unbridled fuel price increment, the Akufo-Addo led government has grown a penchant for singing a chorus of per statistical indicators, the country has strong economic fundamentals and is sure-footed.



But "beyond these spirited linguistic acrobatic," the NDC flagbearer sought to point out that, "the plain truth which we all see and feel, is that the Ghanaian economy is in deep crisis."



Wrapping up his nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour with a public lecture on Wednesday, Mr Mahama indicated the current administration of "bastardisation and politicisation of state institutions, misguided priorities in economic management, heavy-handed governance, mounting corruption" among others.



The lecture, dubbed, ‘ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’, was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.



The former President further asserted that the ruling NPP has not only failed to deliver on its numerous promises but has stagnated the growth of the economy through its actions and inactions.



“The most pressing problem is the impact of the ailing economy on livelihoods, prospects and dreams. The consequences of misguided priorities in economic management have led to unbearable hardship, high unemployment and the frustration and despair felt by millions of the youth.



“The others include the bastardisation and politicisation of state institutions. The mounting corruption, rising insecurity, abuse of power, lack of investment in critical infrastructure and abandonment of projects and heavy-handed governance,” he enumerated.