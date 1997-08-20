GHANAIAN TIMES

Editorial News of Wednesday, 20 August 1997

The Times also reports on its back page that the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr Peter nanfuri, has assured the public that the police will clamp down on criminals. The paper says the assurance was given at a press conference yesterday at which the IGP expressed concern over the spate of lawlessness in the country and assured the public of the determination of the police to clamp down on all criminals and law breakers. Mr Nanfuri said far from the con stitution guaranteeing the freedom of the citizenry, it had rather becaome the excuse for lawlessness and indiscipline. "Freedom is being interpreted to mean licence and the law abiding appears to be at the mercy of the criminal and the anarchist," he noted. The IGP said his administration was in consultation with other security agencies and the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies and it was time to take a more effective measures to protect the law-abiding, the weak children and the aged. GRi



