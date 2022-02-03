Enough is enough - Former MP to Bawku residents

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

The former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah has asked residents in Bawku to put a stop to the conflicts.



The former legislator said the renewed crisis in Bawku was worrying and disgusting.



He said the resources spent in maintaining law and order in Bawku could be used to develop the area.



He made the call during an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He added the residents must cooperate with the government to bring peace to the area.



He believes the people must see themselves as one and stop fighting.



"I am appealing to the people to unite. Enough is enough. The residents must stop fighting," said Mr. Collins Owusu



"The bottom line is most of these terrorist activities depend on areas where there is instability so they can capitalize on it. That is why I am asking the residents to see themselves as Ghanaians with a common destiny,” he added.



Recent tensions in Bawku have led to the death of several persons and others wounded.



The tensions can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.



There is currently a curfew placed on the township.