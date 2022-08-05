Enhancing Trade Facilitation: Shippers’ Authority meets state agencies in Eastern Region

Regional News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: Nathaniel Nartey

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has met with state agencies in the Eastern Region to deliberate on avenues to enhance trade facilitation for shippers.

The meeting was attended by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Enterprises Agency, and Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department. Also in attendance were the Association of Ghana Industries, and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



The aim was to share ideas and find means through which the agencies can collaborate to enhance the operations of importers and exporters in the region.

The meeting which was held on 3rd August 2022 forms part of the GSA’s regular engagements with stakeholders.



The Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, Mr. Charles Sey expressed appreciation to the stakeholders and said the collaboration is a means to maximize the resources at the disposal of the agencies operating in the region.



He said it would also help to strengthen the bond between the state agencies and improve interagency communication.



He noted that, already, the GSA and the Customs Division of the GRA are on a nationwide sensitisation of shippers on the Benchmark Value Reversal Policy and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



“In the past, we have collaborated on Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMs) sensitization and we are in partnership with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to begin a nationwide sensitization on Letter of Commitment (LOC),” he noted.



The agencies expressed satisfaction and said the move would help to strengthen cooperation, knowledge sharing, and capacity building for mutual benefit.