Engineer granted GHC139,000 bail over fraud

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a software engineer a GHS139,000.00 bail with two sureties over alleged fraud.



The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh ordered that Kofi Kwansa Bart-Plange's sureties should be justified.



Bart-Plange, the accused person, has denied the offence and he will make his next appearance on May 25, 2022.



Police Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah giving the facts said Ako Elsie Baaba, the complainant was a Logistics Control Officer at MAXAM Company Limited, Accra.



The accused person is currently unemployed and in December 2020, he informed the complainant that, Pentra Trust Company Limited Accra, had an investment package that had good returns for a period of six months and beyond, he said.



Prosecution said based on the explanation and the assurance given by the accused person to the complainant, she transferred GHS211,000.00 into the accused person's ABSA Bank accounts No. 3503543 at Knutsford Branch, Osu for the period of December 2020 to April, 2021 to be matured.



Police Inspector Ofori-Appiah said when the investment matured, the complainant demanded for the principal and the interest accrued on the money but the accused failed to give the complainant the principal amount with the interest after several demands.



The Prosecution said complainant made a report to the Police which led to the arrest of the accused person.



During investigations, the accused person refunded GHS70,420.00 to the complainant, leaving a balance of GHS139,580.00, the Court heard.



After investigation, he was charged with the offence and brought before the Court.