Engage more youth in implementation of Green Ghana Project - Nana Agyei Brempong

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: GNA

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, Atwimahene, has appealed to the government to engage more youth, including National Service Personnel (NSS) in the implementation of the Green Ghana Project (GGP) and other afforestation-related initiatives.



This, he said, would help the youth own such projects to ensure the sustenance of such noble initiatives.



According to Atwimahene, programmes concerning the environment ought to be taken seriously given the effect of the ecosystem and biodiversity on humanity.



Nana Antwi Brempong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Atwima in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, described the Green Ghana Project as a step in the right direction as the country sought to improve its forest cover.



The Project generally seeks to create a collective action toward the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, mitigate climate change and inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees.



It is one of the most significant environmentally related initiatives under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration aimed at improving the ecology.



This year, the Project targets to plant at least 20 million trees of varied species across the country.



Nana Agyei Brempong hinted that under the River Run Indigenous Tree Planting (RRITP) project, which is his own initiative being implemented by “Ashan Tree,” a non-profitable organisation, a lot of trees seedlings had already been planted at Atwima.



The aim is to enhance vegetation in the area while boosting the scenic beauty of the town.



According to him, the RRITP project, which commenced about three years ago was being technically supervised by the Forestry Commission (FC) to help mitigate the effects of the climate change



“Planting trees is my passion and I hope to extend this to other places soon,” he told the GNA.



He drew attention to the fact that reforestation was a collective responsibility and all Ghanaians, therefore, must get on board to make the Green Ghana Project a success.



The Atwimahene pointed out that he had directed every household within his area to engage in tree planting exercises due to the benefits of such ventures.