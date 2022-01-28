Energy company supports Apiate community with 1000 bags of cement

Regional News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: GNA

Genser Energy Ghana Limited (“Genser Energy”), an Independent Power Producing company with operations in the Western and Western North Regions, has donated one thousand bags of cement to the Apiate Traditional Council to support the reconstruction of relief homes for families and individuals affected by the chemical explosion.



Onesimos Barimah Osei, Legal and Compliance Manager of Genser Energy, who made the donation, expressed the Company’s sympathies to the entire traditional council and the community.



He said: “As one of the leading private entities in the region, it is incumbent on us, at a time like this, to show support to the affected community.”



He assured the Traditional Council of the Company’s readiness to support future projects.



Dr Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive for the Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly, who received the gift, expressed appreciation for the gesture.



Nana Attah Kwadwo Brembi II, the chief of Apiate, welcomed the gesture from Genser Energy and thanked them for remembering the entire community in their time of need.



Genser Energy also launched a relief fund, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ghana, with a target amount of US$50,000 from individuals and corporations to help assist in the reconstruction of the Apiate Community.



Genser Energy will be matching all additional contributions up to US$50,000 of the money accrued from the GoFundMe campaign.



Donations are to go to: GoFundMe campaign (https://gofund.me/047f99cc)



On Thursday, January 20, 2022, residents of Apiate witnessed a chemical explosion, which killed 14 persons and injured 179 others.