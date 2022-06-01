Energy Ministry takes stakeholder engagement on National Energy Transition Plan to Queenmothers

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has met with Queen Mothers in Ghana as part of the Ministry’s stakeholder engagement for a National Energy Transition Plan.



At the meeting, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh explained what Energy Transition is to the distinguished Queen Mothers.



He indicated to them that it is imperative that the National Energy Transition Committee solicited the views of key stakeholders in order to shape the implementation of this all-important plan for the country.



To the Minister, the National Energy Transition Plan has an effect not only on the energy sector but also on the everyday life of the people of Ghana hence the need to involve all other stakeholders.



Meanwhile, Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh indicated that Ghana’s preparedness to use clean energy is in line with the Renewable Energy Master Plan.



He made this known when European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships, Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen called on him at the Ministry of Energy.



According to the Minister, the Ministry is developing a National Energy Transition Plan to guide the country in its quest to integrate the use of cleaner energy resources such as solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh used the opportunity to reiterate Ghana’s commitment to the Paris Agreement as well as other international protocols which require the country to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050.



He was of the conviction that Ghana could leverage revenues from our indigenous oil and gas resources to develop the renewable or cleaner energy the world advocates for, in pursuit of the progress and prosperity of our people.



Read Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh's Statement on the Meeting Below:



Yesterday I met the Association of Queen Mothers at the headquarters of the National House of Chiefs in Manhyia, Kumasi.



This is part of the Ministry of Energy’s stakeholder engagements toward the finalization of the National Energy Transition Plan.



In my remarks, I explained the meaning of Energy Transition to our distinguished Queenmothers and further indicated that its global advocacy and decarbonisation have left many countries, especially hydrocarbon-dependent countries including Ghana in limbo, thus the need to strategically plan ahead.



I also intimated that it was imperative that the National Energy Transition Committee solicited the views of key stakeholders in order to shape the implementation of this all-important plan.



This will not only affect the energy sector but has implications for everyday life. I have no doubt that these engagements will culminate in the development of a national plan that will take into account the very interest of the citizens of our country.





