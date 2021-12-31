Energy Ministry steps-up replacement of faulty street lights

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Energy has begun the replacement of about 10,000 bulbs in street lights to make them operational.



This was revealed to GBC News by the Director of Planning at the National Road Safety Authority, David Adonteng.



According to him, the reaction by the Ministry of Energy is a result of moves by the Authority to compel institutions whose work affects road safety to act on their mandate, which includes threats to drag the Ministry of Energy and others to Court.



He told GBC’s Nathaniel Nartey that the Authority’s focus will now be on faded road markings and crash barriers that need to be replaced. He outlined measures being taken by the Road Safety Authority to prevent accidents which include a new L.I. to be passed when Parliament resumes.



”There has been a response from the Ministry of Energy that has come out to issue a statement that about 10k streetlight bulbs have been procured and we saw them mounting some of the bulbs to make the streetlights function and that is very good and we commend them. Under our new Act, (ACT 993), we are seeking an LI from Parliament when they resume. Once that LI is passed, we will now be cloaked with the legalities to be able to deal with the problems ahead, meaning we can now become more proactive than before.”



Mr. Adonteng raised concerns about drivers over speeding at the toll booths. He said discussions are ongoing on whether to remove the structures or use them as Police barriers following the abolition of road tolls.



“For now it will be a government decision if (the toll collection structures) are there for a purpose but if that is no longer of any benefit to the people of Ghana, and if we think that it will pose risk to road users then I think in the near future government may consider removing them or using them for other purposes.”