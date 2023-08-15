Energy Ministry staff slapped with 100 counts for allegedly stealing over GH¢287K from ADB staff

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Regina Abanga has been arraigned at the Circuit Court in Accra and slapped with 116 counts of stealing totalling GHc287,775.47.



Abanga, 44, is said to have manipulated Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and succeeded in stealing the said sim belonging to the Unit Head of the bank.



She has pleaded not guilty to all 116 counts of stealing and has been granted bail in the sum of GHc250k.



In addition to the bail sum, the court presided over by Her Honour Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, said she should produce three sureties, one of whom should be justified with a landed property worth GHC125k



She is also to report to the police every Wednesday until further notice while the case has been adjourned to September 5.



Brief facts



Per the brief facts of the case presented to the court by DSP Evans Kesse, were that, the Complainant, Irene Aka Antwi is a staff of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Head Office.



The Complainant is also said to be the Unit Head Officer, E-Business Operation at the bank whilst the accused, Regina Abanga is a Secretary with the Ministry of Energy, Ministries-Accra.



