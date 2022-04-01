Energy Minister reiterates Ghana’s preparedness to use clean energy

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh indicated that Ghana’s preparedness to use clean energy is in line with the Renewable Energy Master Plan.



He made this known when European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships, Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen called on him at the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, March 31, 2022



According to the Minister, the Ministry is developing a National Energy Transition Plan to guide the country in its quest to integrate the use of cleaner energy resources such as solar, wind, hydro and nuclear.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh used the opportunity to reiterate Ghana’s commitment to the Paris Agreement as well as other international protocols which require the country to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050.



He was of the conviction that Ghana could leverage on revenues from our indigenous oil and gas resources to develop the renewable or cleaner energy the world advocates for, in pursuit of the progress and prosperity of our people.



Read His Statement Here



European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships, Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen called on me at the Ministry of Energy earlier today.



Our discussions were deeply around Ghana’s energy future, especially within the context of global advocacy for the energy transition.



Whilst welcoming support for Ghana’s energy sector, I indicated quite frankly that our country does not want to be confronted with stranded assets and therefore we are strategically planning to overcome the challenges imposed by the energy transition agenda and to move with the rest of the world towards cleaner energy.



I added that we will do this at our pace cognizant of the fact that we are not as resourced as the developed countries. I also told the delegation of our quest to develop and utilise cleaner energy resources such as solar, wind, hydro and nuclear among others, as well as the Ministry of Energy’s efforts at developing a National Energy Transition Plan to guide the country.



I further reiterated our commitment to the Paris Agreement as well as other international protocols which require us to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050. We will thus strategise to steer our country towards a low carbon economy while ensuring economic growth.



I am of the firmest conviction that Ghana could leverage on revenues from our indigenous oil and gas resources to develop the renewable or cleaner energy the world advocates for, in pursuit of the progress and prosperity of our people.