Energy Minister in Milan for Gastech 2022

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is in Milan, Italy for the Gastech 2022 Strategic Exhibition and Conference at the Fiera Milano taking place from 5th-8th September 2022.



The event seeks to foster honest and pragmatic dialogue, positioning the natural gas industry as a key component in the solution for the short to mid-term supply of energy, as well as the broad net-zero ambitions.



Leaders from industry, government, finance and technology have come together to share insights and perspectives, and discuss crucial industry topics, including changing gas demand dynamics, the impact of new technology, shifts in government policy, and the different solutions required to succeed in the face of growing global ambitions for sustainable integrated energy value chains and net-zero emissions.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh joins his colleague ministers from other countries, H.E. Chief Timpre Sylva from Nigeria, H.E. Hardeep Singh Puri, India and H.E. Dwi Soetjipto the chairman for SKK Migas in a ministerial panel moderated by John Defterios, Professor Of Business NYU. Abu Dhabi.



The Minister in a statement shared via his social media platforms on the ongoing event said “I believe Ghana stands to benefit a great deal from this event as the government seeks to grow its energy sector”.



Read His Statement Below:



About Gastech



Gastech is the industry’s most globally accessible industry meeting point.



As the largest exhibition of its kind, Gastech Milan will provide space for 750+ exhibitors to showcase the value that they can bring to the industry. Outdoor exhibition space will be available for the demonstration of lower-carbon technologies and mobility solutions. And, with over 24 international pavilions, the show floor will have a truly international appeal supporting an integrated world-class business environment.



As the global energy landscape undertakes a rapid transformation, being present at Gastech 2022 will be critical in securing the position of your business in our new energy future. Access the latest industry knowledge, technical expertise, products, solutions, and services.



Conference attendees can look forward to hearing from over 900 speakers in sessions covering the latest commercial and technical developments as well as insights from over 180 ministers, CEOs and policymakers. They will lead the debate and convey their unique perspectives on the state of the energy industry and ambitions on how it will evolve over the coming decades.