Endure to become victorious – Bishop encourages Christians

Religion of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: GNA

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, said the Christian life is a journey that needs some level of endurance to enable them to become victorious.



He referred to the story of Job, the Biblical character in the book of Job chapter 1:21, citing his endurance despite the calamities that engulfed him.



He was delivering the sermon during Church service in Tamale on the theme: “Endurance.”



Right Rev. Tong said once people got determined to work for God, they must be prepared for opposition, adding that being a Christian called for endurance.



He urged Christians to remain dedicated to God amid difficulties for greater reward.