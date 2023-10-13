Endure or tune off if you don't like 'United Showbiz' - NPP man blasts hooligans

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwamena Duncan has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful to tune out if they cannot withstand the content of UTV's entertainment show "United Showbiz".



The former Central Regional Minister condemned the act by some NPP fanatics who trooped into the premises of UTV last Saturday disrupting United Showbiz.



The group caused chaos but for the timely intervention of the Police who arrested sixteen of them and restored calm.



Kwamena Duncan, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, borrowed a term from Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko saying if the members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party are dissatisfied with the recent structure of United Showbiz, they have three options; either to "enjoy, endure or tune off".



He emphasized that the party cannot determine what the Television station, particularly the production team of United Showbiz, should or should not do on their platform if what they are doing "fits the production objective".



He cited Radio Gold and Oman FM which vociferously share divergent opinions about government, hence requesting any person who is unhappy with United Showbiz to simply "tune off and go your way".