Endorsement of candidates by key party leaders shameful and divisive – Former NPP organiser

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Aspiring Kwabre East parliamentary candidate Daniel Agyenim Boateng has stated that the public endorsement of candidates by appointees, ministers, and other government officials, as well as party executives, is embarrassing and divisive.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the coverage of the superdelegates conference, he regretted that the public declarations were unnecessary and could cause divisions within the party, affecting its chances in 2024.



When asked to name the candidate for whom he voted, he declined, stating that it was unnecessary.



According to Daniel Agyenim Boateng, the party must be formidable and remain an institution that must flourish while adhering to the NPP’s laws and regulations.



The prospective legislator stated that the most important thing for them is to elect a candidate who is credible, reliable, dedicated, understands the history of the party and its philosophy, and can win the 2024 election.



“The person should also be wise, competent, and capable of managing the country. It should not be for someone who is wealthy and wishes to buy his way out. That is not the candidate we want; we want a candidate we can advertise so that Ghanaian voters will vote for him in 2024.”



“Was it wise for people to publicly endorse a candidate?” he asked Kwabena Agyapong. We claim to be an elitist party and accuse the NDC of not having any elites. It is inappropriate for party executives to act in this manner. There are various wrongs going on in the party, and as a former regional organiser, it is disgraceful, and these things will come back to haunt us.” He added that some of the candidates, including the Vice President, Akoto Afriyie, and others, approached him about working for them, but he declined.



He stated that he would not endorse an aspiring parliamentary candidate.



