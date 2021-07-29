Encourage your children to choose the classroom over mining sites - Amansie South DCE charges parents

Regional News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The District Chief Executive Officer for Amasie South, Hon Clement Opoku Gyamfi has charged parents in the choose education over sending their children to the mining sites where they engage in all manner of activities to look for gold.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Adubia, the Hon Opoku Gyamfi, popularly known as CID, who is also the youngest District Chief Executive Officer in President Akufo Addo's government, called on parents to prioritise their children's education despite the area being a known mining community.



"Ladies and gentlemen, we all attest that this is a mining community but I entreat and encourage our parents not to let their children ignore this nice edifice that can produce future Presidents, ministers and officers of this country like myself to go to the mining sites.



The event was to mark the commissioning of an ultra-modern three-unit classroom block fitted with other ancillary facilities such as an office, a storeroom, six-seater toilet and a mechanised borehole for the people of Adubia.



He thanked the Methodist Church for their vision and support for education by initiating the establishment of the school and encouraged the people to maintain the facility properly.



Amansie South is a District in the Ashanti Region with Manso Adubia as its capital. It is a huge mining community that has continued to see some incredible transformation under the leadership of the District Chief Executive who is poised to change the narratives of the area from one known for its galamsey to a strong educational hub.



