Encourage voter education and participation – Minister

General News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: GNA

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has appealed to the media to encourage voter education and participation by empowering voters with the needed information to make informed choices during the District Assemblies and Unit Committee elections.



“Let us empower our citizens with the information they needed to make informed choices. Vibrant democracy thrives when the voice of every citizen is heard and respected,” he said.



He said the District Level Elections on Tuesday December 19 would serve as an opportunity for all to reinforce their commitment to democratic values and strengthen local governance by approaching the electoral process with unity, responsibility and dedication to advancing the communities.



Dr Bin Salih made the call at a meeting with the media to brief them on the electoral processes and preparations towards the Tuesday, December 19, 2023 elections.



He said it was a collective responsibility, especially for the media, to encourage everyone to exercise their civic duty by turning out to vote and contribute to the growth and development of the region.



The Regional Minister called on the citizens to unite and demonstrate commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, as well as exercising their democratic rights responsibly, and ensuring that their voices shape the future of the communities.



“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the voter turnout in the region is high. I am committed to that and I need the media in that regard,” Dr. Bin Salih said.



He said the government and the relevant Agencies were committed to supporting the Electoral Commission to guarantee a smooth process, adding security measures were in place to safeguard the polling stations and ensure the safety of voters, election officers and materials.



The region has 496,442 registered voters with 293 Electoral Areas and 1,222 Polling Stations.



Nomination for the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections had been received, with 730 nominations for the District Assembly, including 24 female candidates.



The Unit Committee nominations stood at 1,897 nominations with 64 of them being women.



Dr Bin Salih urged all candidates and their supporters to conduct themselves responsibly, respecting the electoral laws and fostering an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect throughout the election period.