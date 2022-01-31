Encourage students to accept posting to rural areas – MP to stakeholders

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Evalue Adjomorro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has challenged educational stakeholders to encourage students to serve in their communities after completion of school.



The MP made the call when he supported some 50 tertiary students financially and also presented over 200 plastic chairs to support persons with disabilities in his constituency.



He noted that education is the backbone of every country, and therefore there’s the need for government and stakeholders to support Ghanaian youth in all forms to enable them to return to their communities to help develop the areas.



According to him, most Ghanaians refuse to accept posting to rural communities, and the phenomenon is affecting productivity in those areas; hence if the students are encouraged, there would be a significant change, and that has been his focus.



“I noticed that most of our Gwira areas if they post a teacher from Accra, Takoradi, they don’t stay so we have to build our own, motivate and support our youth who are in school so that after completion they can also serve the rural area,” Kofi Arko Nokoe urged.



The chief of Ankyereyen, Nana Armoo Mienzah, speaking to the media after the presentation called on the beneficiaries to make good use of their time while in school to ensure that all investment being made on them does not become waste.



“Money is hard to come by, so if they [students] are able to get support from the MP, it is advisable to invest it or pay their fees with it or even buy course material for their studies because we have also been through the educational system and we know how relevant books are to courses. Squandering the money on, say, alcohol or sexual affairs would yield no positive result,” said the chief.