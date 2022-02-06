Encourage committed constituencies, regional leaders to advance - Alhaji Sinare to NDC

Politics of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: Japhet One, Contributor

The National Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare has charged members of his party to work hard to secure more parliamentary seats for the party in the upcoming polls.



He commends and implores the party to invert Rawlings' style of campaigning that gave the NDC and Professor Atta Mills, of blessed memory, a resounding victory in 2008.



"You could remember that Chairman Rawlings and Professor Mills had two different campaign teams, yet with one common agenda of rescuing Ghanaians," he stated.



Speaking at the NDC's scheduled reorganisational programme in the Greater Accra Region yesterday, he urged delegates to reject the monetisation of politics as this act was alien to the NDC party.



He However emphasised that what is most important for the party's next victory is appropriate leadership, and hence delegates must do everything possible to elect dedicated and committed leaders to fight the cause.



"We must ensure that we encourage our hardworking NDC members to advance to the next level of the political ladder."



The Rawlings look-alike politician stated that each constituency within the NDC should be able to identify a good person who can get into Region or National regardless of the person's financial background.



Alhaji Said Sinare added that the party should be prepared to move hard-working, dedicated, and committed people from the constituency to the region and then to the national level.



"The political discourse in the NDC is taking another turn, with people coming from nowhere with money and goodies thinking that is enough for leadership positions, and we must rise against that or we will not have a strong party to face the NPP in 2024," he added.



Alhaji Said Sinare further expressed confidence that his party would perform well and win the next general elections in 2024.



The irate National Vice Chairman, speaking at the programme, labelled the E- Levy as a dubious fixed penalty devised by the terrible government Economic management team led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Alhaji Said Sinare, a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia and a former member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, says the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has a higher chance of winning the 2024 presidential elections if John Dramani Mahama remains as the party's flagbearer.







He acknowledged that Nana Addo's government's interest in digitisation is aimed at taking Ghanaians' money and that the government lacks the legitimacy that would accompany a courteous request for the odious E-levy.



He was accompanied by former NHIS boss Mr Sylvester Mensah, Adenta MP Ramadan Abu Mohammed, the Deputy National Communications Officer, Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, Hon. William Vinyo greater Accra first Region vice-chairman, and other NDC bigwigs in the Awayaso North and Adentan Constituencies respectively.