Enact specific laws on child domestic work in Ghana – Government tasked

Regional News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Challenging Heights, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Winneba has tasked the government through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support the development and review of by-laws to place emphasis on Child Domestic Work situations in their respective districts and communities, while efforts are made to enact specific regulations.



In an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com, the Senior Manager for Impact and Strategic Relationships of Challenging Heights, Mr. Enock Dery Pufaa observed that, the prevalence of child domestic workers in Ghana, particularly in the Awutu Senya and Gomoa West District in the Central Region is alarming.



He mentioned that a total of 192 Child Domestic Workers and 81 employers were identified from the three communities including Awutu Senya West, Mumford and Dago in the Gomoa West.



“Significantly, over 70% of child domestic workers are females while all 81 employers are females,” he revealed



Mr. Dery Pufaa expressed sadness that child Domestic Workers performed domestic tasks not in their own homes but the home of a third party or employer sometimes under exploitative and abusive circumstances.



He noted that, even though majority of child domestic workers are enrolled in school, the exhausting nature of their work coupled with the inability of their employers to provide for their schooling and other basic needs like books and uniforms often results in them not attending school regularly.



It is estimated that 80% of Child Domestic Workers have ever fallen sick or injured while working for their employers and most importantly, 59% of Child Domestic Workers do not visit the hospital when sick or injured, instead, they resort to self-medication at home as well as herbal treatment.



In view of this, Challenging Heights has provided support to 55 Child Domestic Workers found to have been exposed to different forms of abuse and exploitation, including 11who suffered various forms of trauma.



According to him, 11 child domestic workers have been rescued and currently receiving rehabilitation and psycho-social support and therapy, while the remaining 44 are receiving home-based monitoring and support including school supplies and apprenticeship training.



Mr Pufaa called for concerted efforts from government, NGOs and duty bearers at all levels to address the problem from the causal factors such as poverty, lack of job opportunities and income-generating activities for parents and employers, lack of access to educational opportunities, parental neglect and financial challenges. He further asked for sensitization to be more targeted and intensified at the community level covering children through Child Rights Clubs, Employers through the Employers Association and parents and the general community.



Challenging Heights, he stressed, is advocating for the elimination of modern slavery and slavery-like practices in child domestic work in the country.