Empty noise: With what vision will you apply your experience? – Lecturer slams Mahama

A lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Solomon Kwarteng Forkuo, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama's statement about using experiences and not promises in his bid to win power in the 2024 elections.



Stating that Mahama lacks vision and understanding of how government works, Dr. Forkuo advanced that governing a country is not solely about the experience but also about implementing policies and programs that will benefit the citizens.



He cited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise of Free SHS, which he fulfilled when he became president, as an example.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV on April 14, 2023, he described Mahama's statement as empty noise and that it will only make it easier for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain power in the 2024 elections.



“If you are a political party, you promise out of your manifesto and the kinds of programs that you want to implement.





“So, President Akufo-Addo, prior to his presidency promised to introduce Free SHS, and that was a promise he said, that when he gets the opportunity, he will do it.





“So, if you’re a former president who wants to become president again and claims that you won’t promise, because you feel you might not be able to fulfill such promises, then where are your policies? You don’t have any policies.



“So, you don’t have any vision but you’re claiming when you come you will use the experience to develop the country, experience is not ‘kaba’ (dress), experience is not a skirt, experience is not a car, what you will use the experience to do…is the end results that make the experience more meaningful.



“So, if you’re just saying that when you come you will use experience only, let us see the experience, and what you bring on board. So, interesting times ahead, because people thought breaking the eight will be very difficult, yes, it is difficult but with what this man (Mahama) with his empty noise going on…,” he said.



The Kumasi Technical University lecturer's comments come after John Mahama's recent speech at a campaign tour, where he stated that he would use his experiences to govern and not make empty promises.



Dr. Forkuo contends that Mahama's approach to governance is outdated and that he should focus on proposing policies that will benefit Ghanaians.



The lecturer noted that Ghana needs leaders who can deliver on their promises and not those who only rely on their past experiences, adding that experience is only meaningful if it leads to tangible results.



Mahama, who lost the 2020 elections to President Akufo-Addo, has been touring the country, meeting with party executives and supporters as he considers another presidential bid in 2024.







