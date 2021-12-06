‘Empower women for decision making processes’- Dr. Paul

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Most Reverend Dr.Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church- Ghana, has urged the leadership of the Church to be motivated by sustainable development to empower women in decision making processes.



“An advocacy role of going beyond the rhetoric and looking at what women are going through and devising strategies to empower them to stay vibrant and active ought not to be missed and be motivated to be empowered,” he stressed.



Most Rev. Dr. Boafo asked leadership to work towards achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls to take up leadership roles and also serve as role models in sustainable development.



The Presiding Bishop was speaking at the Church’s Connexional Women’s Fellowship 90th anniversary and 10th Biennial Conference under the theme: ‘Teaching Everyone to Live Like Jesus Christ –The Women’s Fellowship @90: Embracing Today’s Young Woman’.



Most Rev. Dr. Boafo bemoaned that “if we are looking at women forced into marriages, women running away from female genital mutilation among other negative women and girls issues, and the impact women and girls are supposed to make on society and in the Church, then we have failed so we must go beyond recruitment of being part of fellowship and look at what women are going through to eliminate violence against all women and girls in public and private space.



“Leadership of churches should plan programmes and activities that will empower and embrace old, young women and girls with support, assistance, develop self-understanding and the state of wellness among themselves to contribute meaningfully to nation building. I hope the anniversary will bring all of us together to achieve greater things for the Lord,” he entreated.



Most Rev. Dr Boafo encouraged members of the fellowship to continue to embrace all attributes which made them strong, committed, determined, dedicated, selfless and loving women as they were.



William Orleans Oduro, Lay President of the Methodist Church, charged the Fellowship to intensify strategies that would attract young women unto their fold even though their presence is felt in all societies. However, the church has observed that their members were ageing and needed to intensify strategies to attract young women unto their noble fold.



Right Rev. Emmanuel Bortey, Bishop of Accra Diocese, said the work of Women’s Fellowship was crucial to the Church and to be relentless in their work of grooming young ladies in the Girls’ Fellowship Ministry.