Empower the youth to break the 8 - Prince Kamal Gumah to govt appointees

Politics of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An aspiring National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP, Prince Kamal Gumah has charged government appointees to empower the youth to realize the dream of ‘breaking the 8’.



According to him, the youth of the party worked tirelessly in previous elections and their input is very much needed for victory in 2024.



“Data available shows that majority of our votes in 2016 and 2020 were from the youth, so I encouraged you to continue supporting and working hard for us to be able to break the 8. I urge you to stay focused and continue working for the great NPP which rewards its hard working members.



However, this will not materialized if the youth don’t get the needed attention, encouragement and support” Prince Kamal Gumah added.



He made the remarks at the NPP Youth Forum held at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency on Saturday, April 9, 2022. In attendance were the current Youth Organiser and National Organizer hopeful Henry Nana Boakye, Stephen Asamoah Boateng National Chairman hopeful, Eric Twum National Organizer hopeful. The rest are Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen deputy National Communications Officer, Municipal Chief Executive of the Awutu Senya East, Constituency Executives and party members.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia spoke comprehensively on the current state of the economy at the program which was organized under the theme "empowering the youth and unearthing their talent for development".



Prince Kamal Gumah also admonished members of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy TESCON to take advantage of government’s numerous programmes to develop their potentials into leading the party in future. He listed John Boadu, Abu Jinapor, Asenso Boakye , Sammi Awuku, Justin Kuduah, Alhassan Tampuli, Farouk Aliu Mahama among others as products of TESCON.



Prince Gumah also used the opportunity to promise “Opportunity For All” if he is voted into office as the National Youth Organizer of the NPP.



