Empower and amplify youth voices for peace: Youth gather for a 3-day peace camp

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: African Students For Interfaith Tolerance

A Ghanaian youth-led peacebuilding NGO, African Students For Interfaith Tolerance brought together 30 young males and females of varying backgrounds for a 3-day learning experience in Walewale, North-East Region from 22nd - 24th November 2021.



The camp sought to equip the young people with the needed skills, knowledge, and tools to contribute to their personal transformation, peacebuilding, and enhance networking among them for socio-cultural connectivity through a series of interventions such as leadership, conflict transformation, negotiation, and interpersonal communication skills.



In addition, the participants of the camp had the opportunity to share meals, life experiences, stories, and interact with fellow peacebuilders, as well as explore peacebuilding concepts and reconciliation approaches.



The theme of this year's camp was 'Equip and Amplify Youth Voices for Peace' and was expected to unite participants around collective initiatives to promote positive changes in their communities.



The Executive Director of African Students For Interfaith Tolerance, Mr. Issah Toha Shamsoo explained that "young people should be empowered and meaningfully engaged in peacebuilding and decision making. Therefore, we needed to create an opportunity for a diverse group of young people to learn, share and co-create projects together."



"Peace is a precious gift and national treasure. It is, therefore, the responsibility of everyone including the youth to contribute to the maintenance of peace and security in Ghana," he noted.



Nathlaine Matilda Marfo, a participant who travelled from Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region to participate in the camp described it as a great opportunity to learn more about peace-building and to also interact with other young people.



"I have learnt a lot, this has also afforded me an opportunity to build relationships with other young people across different regions. We need more of this. Peace starts with me and together we can," she added.



Mr. Issah also thanked Zack, BRAVEAURORA, and Northern Innovation Lab for their partnership in making the camp a success.











