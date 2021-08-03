Employment Ministry to meet striking UTAG members today

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

This morning, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations will meet with striking University lecturers as their protest enters the second day.



The National Labour Commission has also invited the University Teachers Association of Ghana(UTAG) and Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana to appear before it on August 5, 2021.



UTAG is demanding the implementation of a 2012 Single Spine package that puts entry-level lecturers on a salary of $2,084, or Senior staffers the computation of and release of their Tier Two pension and arrears with interest.



Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) on Monday, August 2, withdrew their services.



A letter dated July 30 and addressed to all UTAG branches by the leadership asked all members of various campuses to comply with the directive.



Since the beginning of July, the teacher union warned of industrial action should government fail to resolve concerns over their conditions of service.



According to UTAG, tension is mounting between its leadership and members due to the government's posture towards their service conditions.