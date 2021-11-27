Empire Builders recruits over 200 Asset Protection Unite personnel to guard properties

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The management of Empire Builders Limited, owners of Trassaco Valley Estate, has recruited over 200 personnel into the Asset Protection Unit [APU] to guard its properties from encroachers at Tarassaco.



The inauguration of the APU became necessary after owners of Top Kings Enterprise Limited allegedly began encroaching into lands owned by Empire Builders Limited in the Trassaco Valley area.



With the presence of the APU, the well-trained personnel will provide private security, protect lands, guard installation, remove encroachers, safeguard lives and properties among others within the community.



The personnel will also gather information and intelligence of illegal activities in the area, mobile patrols, serving as escorts to clients, sensitizing clients at sites.



According to the Public Relations officer of Empire Builders Limited, Kwame Owusu Danso, the introduction of APU became necessary to ensure that quality services are offered to clients.



“The Asset Protection Unit which we inaugurate today, would have a number of responsibilities which is not different from their core duties, but, will solidify our operations both within our establishment and our legally acquired properties; i.e. lands, buildings, construction sites amongst others and to further provide maximum security for our workers, Current clients and clients who intend to do business with us in the foreseeable future,” Mr. Owusu Danso stated.



He also noted that the responsibilities of the protection unit will safeguard legally acquired properties.



“It is important to state that as a business we have been very committed to delivering quality services without fail to Ghana and our clients and we intend to continue with that, even more, with passion, commitment and dedication,” the PR intimated.



Mr. Owusu Danso who made this known to the media went on to explain that the activities of the Asset Protection Unit will remain within the confines of law as they would often engage the police when needed to ensure peace within the Trassaco Valley area.



He said, “We here at Trasacco are playing our measurable and achievable part and pray for all to join this Wagon of Change, development and Progress.



“However, this comes with at cost, the cost of having to deal with some systemic imbalances actuated by adverse interests and malice, which, have greatly impacted our establishment. This fundamentally, has necessitated the need to Inaugurate our Asset Protection Unit with the sole purpose of securitizing our legally acquired properties,” he added.



He continued that, “The Unit's role is carefully designed to ward off all encroachers and, we shall do this within the confines of law. This would include but not limited to managing risks, reducing risks and or mitigating risks, surveillance (J-Point police patrols, layered protection of our assets, deterrence, detection and action) and providing physical security system, both on-site and off-site.”



Mr. Kwame Owusu Danso also emphasized that “we want to assure the good people of Ghana, that we are committed to providing quality homes for all and we will provide maximum security for all our clients.”



Empire Builders Limited have been in the real estate business over 20 years in Ghana.