Emotions taking over Taadi kidnapping saga - Criminologist

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A criminologist Edgar Takyi Akonor has asked Ghanaians to trust the Ghana Police Service in dealing with the controversies surrounding the alleged kidnapping of a ‘pregnant’ woman in Takoradi.



The Ghanaian public is demanding further details in the matter following the revelation by the Police that the woman could have faked her pregnancy and kidnapping.



The Police Service has said Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the controversial kidnapping and pregnancy case in Takoradi in the Western region was not pregnant as claimed by her family.



The statement by the police also notes that the woman, who is now a suspect in the matter, may have planned her kidnapping with other people.



Three other people, the statement noted have been arrested in connection with the case.



The family and neighbours of the woman have slammed the Police for making the claims.



Reacting, the criminologist said we must detach emotions from the issue and allow the law enforcement agency to deal with the matter.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, emotions cannot deal with criminality, hence Ghanaians must trust in the Police service because they have what it takes to investigate and punish all those who would be implicated in the matter.



The criminologist explained that in all matters, evidence is key and not emotions.



He said if the family have a contrary opinion to the matters raised by the Police, they have to provide evidence to support their claims and not an emotional outburst.



He also advised the media to be circumspect in reporting on issues such as this.



To him, the media must not rush into breaking stories when all the facts have not been established.