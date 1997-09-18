You are here: HomeNews1997 09 18Article 1891

Non Governmental Organisations Appeals For Improvement Of Sanitation In Adidwan

Adidwan (Ashanti region), 15 Sept.,

The people of Adidwan in the Sekyere West District have appealed to the World Vision International (WVI) and other non-governmental organisations to assist them to improve water supply situation in the area. At present, the only hand-dug well serving the community has become contaminated. Mr. R. K. Appiah-Kubi, assemblyman for the area who made the appeal on behalf of the people said beside its contamination, the existing hand-dug well cannot serve the population. He said the unhealthy nature of the well has been reported to the local health environmental water and sanitation team but the temporary measures instituted by the committee could not solve the problem. He said the community has acquired two hand pumps but lack of funds has prevented them from installing them. The assemblyman said the people have already collected sand and stones and procured some iron rods in readiness for the water project.

