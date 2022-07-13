Emmanuel Owusu appointed public relations officer of GRASAG

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Emmanuel Owusu

Mr. Emmanuel Owusu has been appointed as the National Public Relations Officer for the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) for the 2022/2023 academic year.



GRASAG National President, Thomas Elorm Tagbotor announced his appointment at the first meeting of the 27th National Senate Meeting on July 2, 2022.



GRASAG is a national organization that represents all postgraduate students in Ghana. The Association was founded in 1993 and currently has local chapters in 22 Ghanaian tertiary institutions.



Mr. Owusu is a Policy Analyst and the Executive Director of the Movement for Responsible & Accountable Governance (MoRAG), a civil society organization that provides research-backed policy initiatives and advocacy for accountable governance. He is an avid Researcher and thought leader in the fields of policy formulation and strategy development.



He is the current GRASAG President of the Institute of Local Government Studies. He has served in two GRASAG National administrations, 2020/2021 and 2019/2020 as a Senator. He served as the Chairman of the Commission of Enquiry to look into the events that led to the non-release of funds for the organization of the 4th GRASAG National Senate meeting during the 2020/2021 administration as well as a member of the Commission of Enquiry to look into the dormancy of some GRASAG institutions during the 2019/2020 administration.



He brings over a decade of experience in corporate communication and transformational and result-driven leadership to the position.



In his acceptance speech, he expressed his determination to support the National Executive Committee led by the GRASAG National President, Thomas Elorm Tagbotor to transform the image of the Association into one, that will inspire national admiration and serve as a tool for the country’s development.



His appointment was met with enthusiasm from student leaders across the country.