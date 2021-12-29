Emirates cancels flights to Ghana indefinitely over Omicron

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

Emirates Airlines has extended the initial 48-hours ban for flights from Accra to Dubai indefinitely.



“Emirates flight suspension from Accra to Dubai effective December 27, 2021, is now extended until further notice,” the airline said in its urgent broadcast sent to trade partners on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.



The airline, however, said Dubai to Accra flights will, however, continue for passengers holding confirmed bookings and meeting the entry requirements for Accra.



The carriage of passengers to and from Abidjan has also been suspended.



The suspension of flights, AviationGhana sources say, is linked to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded on outbound flights arriving in Dubai from Accra and Abidjan.



On Monday, December 27, 2021, Ghana officially entered its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a record number of positive cases recorded.



The country’s active cases now stand at 8,554.