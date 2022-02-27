Emirates accused of kicking 24-weeks pregnant Ghanaian woman off flight

General News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pregnant Ghanaian women allegedly mistreated by Emirates staff



Emirates owes my wife and I an explanation, Edward Opoku



My wife only requested for an extra seat belt, Edward Opoku



Emirates Airlines have been accused of illegitimately kicking a woman who is 24 weeks pregnant off one of its airlines.



According to a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, husband of the pregnant woman, Edward Opoku accused staff of flight EK704, flying from Mauritius to Ghana through Dubai, of disembarking his wife, embarrassing her and putting their unborn child at risk.



He wrote that the incident occurred after his pregnant wife had requested for an extra seat belt before the flight took off.



“Ok, it’s morning @emirates. Your staff legit disembarked my pregnant wife from her flight yesterday [February 26, 2022], embarrassing her and putting our child at risk with your shocking behaviour and disrespect. We chose your airline to avoid this kind of nonsense.



“She was flying home within your 29-week policy. She followed all protocols. She vomited on the plane, but was checked & found to be healthy. So why did staff tell her that they had taken a decision that the plane would not leave with her on board?” Edward Opoku quizzed.



The frustrated husband further questioned Emirates on why it would treat his wife and their unborn child in that manner.



“Why was she told she would need to get an Emirates check-up and then abandoned? Why was she told to leave because you didn’t have nausea medication (which she carries)? Why was she told that she had to leave because you didn’t have an extension belt?” the husband lamented.



See Edward Opoku's tweets below





Ok it’s morning @emirates.



Your staff legit disembarked my pregnant wife from her flight yesterday, embarrassing her and putting our child at risk with your shocking behavior and disrespect. We chose your airline to avoid this kind of nonsense.



@EmiratesSupport . — Edward Opoku (@MrOpoku) February 27, 2022