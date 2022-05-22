Emergency line to be launched on Tuesday to support fight against terrorist attacks in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians warned about a possible terrorist attack



Government to launch anti-terrorism campaign



Terrorists may already be in the country, Dr Norman



The general public will, from Tuesday, May 24, 2022, be able to report suspicious activities in their communities through a toll-free number the government will be launching as part of its anti-terrorism campaign.



This forms part of the country’s efforts to prevent attacks from terrorists who have been very active in the sub-region.



999, the toll-free number, will connect callers to security agencies who are ready to receive information and act on them promptly.



“We are launching this campaign on Tuesday with the 999 number. All the police social handles will be activated. When you call, you don’t need to identify yourself, so confidentiality is guaranteed. If we do this very well, we will all collectively reduce that [terrorism] risk that we face as a country." Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Kweku Asomani has said.



Speaking at a press briefing at the Information Ministry on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Mr Asomani noted that cooperation from the public is very critical to securing the country’s borders.



“You need to help the security and intelligence agencies. You need to report any suspicious activities that you see. We are of the view that when Ghanaians own their personal security and are conscious of their environment, it will reduce the threats of an attack on the country.”



With the launch of the anti-terrorism campaign, government officials and agencies will embark on education on various media in various forms.



Public places and local communities will also receive some education on the matter through the Information Service Department.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman, has suggested that some terrorists have already made their way into the country.



This comes after the National Security recently issued a number of stern warnings and alerts of potential attacks by extremist elements targeted at Ghana.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on May 21, Dr. Norman said although the situation is worrying, citizens must be circumspect in their dealings taking into consideration their personal safety and security.



“They are not just near Ghana; they are in Ghana. Some of them will even marry Ghanaian men or women. We have to assume that they are already here. The National Security warning is a good one, I believe the terrorists are already in Ghana,” he stressed.







