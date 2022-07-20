Embrace rule of law – Kwesi Ofori to Ghanaians as he retires

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Outgoing Director General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service DCOP Kwesi Ofori has called on Ghanaians to embrace the rule of law as he retires today, July 20.



He also made a fervent call on citizens to continue to support the Police Service by providing the officers with reliable and timely information on criminals to aid the service fight crime.



He made these calls as he delivered his remarks during a pullout ceremony organised by the Ghana Police Service at the Police Training School, Tesano in Accra.



The respected policeman has been active in the service for 35 years.



He said, “I would like to appeal to all Ghanaians to embrace the rule of law; rule of law is when one who commits a crime does not go scot-free.”



Delivering a sermon, the Director of Religious Affairs DCOP Very Rev. George Arthur, extolled the sterling performance of the outgoing Director-General of Public Affairs and his contribution to the Police Service and the country at large.



He noted, “indeed, Mr. Kwesi Ofori, you have made your mark, your reportage and press releases are clear to all readers and viewers, and you project the image of the service and commitment of serving officers at all times.”