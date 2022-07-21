Embrace rule of law – DCOP Kwesi Ofori

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The outgoing Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, has urged Ghanaians to embrace the rule of law.



“I would like to appeal to all Ghanaians to embrace rule of law, rule of law is when one who commits a crime does not go scot-free”, DCOP Ofori said during the pull-out ceremony held in his honour on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.



DCOP Ofori further called on Ghanaians to support the Police administration to enable it to combat crime by providing it with timely and reliable information on criminals.



DCOP Ofori has retired from the service.



This follows his attainment of the compulsory age for retirement, 60.



His retirement takes effect today, Wednesday, 20 July 2022.



A pull-out and the farewell ceremony was held in his honour at the Ghana Police Training School, Accra.



The ceremony was attended by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare as well as members of the Police Management Board.