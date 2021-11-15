Embrace religious tolerance to maintain peace in Ghana – Bawumia

Religion of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has highlighted the need for all to embrace religious tolerance in the country.



He believes that this will ensure that the peace of the country is maintained.



He said this in a Facebook post after joining the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Ummah in Accra for the 2021 National Maulid, which celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad S.A.W.



“I reminded the congregation about the essence of the occasion and the need for all to continue to embrace tolerance and cooperation with members of other religious divides, to maintain the peace our country enjoys.”



He also mentioned the efforts of the Akufo-Addo administration in uplifting Zongo communities.



“I also share the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s massive investment in the development of Zongo and other deprived communities through the Zongo Development Fund and other development authorities, in the areas of education, infrastructure, vocational training, entrepreneurial support, and the positive impact these investments are having on communities and the people,” he said.