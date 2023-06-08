'Embrace political and social accountability'– Dr. Amoah to youth

General News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: raymond y. bayor / contributor

Renowned businessman and economist, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has emphasized the crucial role of the youth in fostering political and social accountability in Ghana and across Africa.



In a thought-provoking speech delivered to over 3000 listeners on a Twitter Spaces event dubbed, “ Time with Citizen Kofi,” on the theme “Political and Social Accountability of the Youth of Ghana and Africa – the Way Forward,” Dr. Amoah underscored the need for collective responsibility in shaping a brighter future for the continent.





“Every generation must shoulder certain key responsibilities to generate progress towards their collective chosen destination,” the businessman said to his audience, who included student leaders from Ghanaian technical and private universities and young people from Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa.



“Our countries and our continent have witnessed both glorious and ignominious stages, but what matters is that we are still here, with abundant resources. It is up to us, the youth, to determine what happens next.”



Dr. Amoah drew his audience’s attention to the significance of political and social accountability in democratic societies, emphasizing that without these elements, progress and development would be hindered.



He elaborated on the mechanisms through which accountability can be achieved, including elections, media, civil society organizations, and social accountability of non-governmental actors.



“It is important that the political and economic structures Africa has adopted presently are put to the grind and interrogated properly to determine the key ingredients that must be made to function as designed so that the benefits shall be visible and impactful to the lives of all citizens and not just an elite few,” Dr. Amoah stated.



Drawing attention to the current state of political and economic mismanagement in Ghana and Africa, he questioned whether transparent accountability truly existed on the continent.



Dr. Amoah argued that sustained good decisions and proper implementation in political and economic affairs would result in tangible improvements in citizens’ lives, such as good-paying jobs, affordable housing, and access to quality education.



“Africa must not allow the fertility of young people to die in the crucible of their dreams,” he cautioned, adding that "Africa cannot be left behind again in the 21st Century as we were in the 19th and 20th Centuries.”



The respected businessman also highlighted the potential impact of youth activism and advocacy, and referenced several successful examples of youth advocacy and activism from around the world.



These included the Arab Spring movement in Tunisia, youth-led gun control activism in the United States, global climate change activism sparked by Greta Thunberg, the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria that crystalized into what is today known as the “Obedient” movement, student loan debt crisis advocacy in the United States, and the influential youth movements during the Vietnam War and Tiananmen Square protests in China.



Dr. Amoah equally proposed practical measures to empower the youth in Ghana and Africa.



“The youth of Africa can employ several approaches to ensure political and social accountability, including civic education, active participation in the political process, advocacy and activism, monitoring and reporting cases of corruption, human rights violations, or misuse of public resources, and collaboration with civil society,” he noted.



Dr. Amoah proposed practical measures for ensuring youth involvement in political and social affairs.



He suggested, in the case of Ghana, the inclusion of more young individuals in parliaments, cabinets, and the establishment of a National Youth Council that is independent of government control.



Additionally, Dr. Amoah called for the creation of a fund to support youth entrepreneurs and the formation of a youth interparty forum to facilitate dialogue.



“If TESCON, TEIN, etc. must exist on university campuses, there must be a mechanism to bring them together as advocates for the youth,” he declared.



Dr. Amoah stressed the importance of embracing emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and encouraged the youth to engage in these transformative fields.



As the event concluded, he expressed his optimism for Africa's future, stating, "Up the youth of Africa! Tomorrow we rise."