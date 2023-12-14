Health News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A member of the Parliamentary Select Commit­tee on health, Dr Sebastian Sandaare Ng­menenso has urged the public to embrace the use of the HIV Self-Test (HIVST)kits to promote early detection of the virus and curb new infections.



He contended that the simplicity and privacy offered by such a self-test tool enable individuals to swiftly determine their HIV status, enabling prompt action in case of a positive result.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu unveiled the HIVST kit in July this year to support the country’s efforts in increasing testing for the disease and linking individuals to anti-ret­roviral therapy.



The initiative aims to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 target by the year 2025 which aims to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 by achieving 95 percent diagnosed among all persons living with HIV, 95 percent virally sup­pressed among treated and 95 percent on antiretroviral therapy.



Dr Sandaare made the call over the weekend when he joined members of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network(GHANET) and Ghana AIDS Commission for a walk ahead of the 2023 World AIDS Day slated for November 30.



He said encouraging widespread adoption of the HIVST kits calls for the involvement of various communities across the country to foster awareness creation and acceptance.



“Communities play a pivotal role in reducing stigamtisation, cre­ating a supportive environment and disseminating information.”



“Their engagement ensures that individuals feel empowered to take charge of their health, contribut­ing to increased adoption of the HIVST kits,” he added.



He indicated that HIV response was very necessary to save lives, adding that persons living with the disease who take their antiretrovi­ral therapy seriously lived normal healthy lives.



Vice President of GHANET, Madam Victoria Araba Denis expressed worry about many people not availing themselves for testing and encouraged them to take advantage of the availability of the HIVST kits and conduct the tests themselves in the comfort of their homes. She said her outfit remained focused on promoting awareness by involving communities to meet the UNAIDS 95-95.95 target.



“If we all come together to champion this cause, we will help in achieving this target to save live and mitigate the spread of the virus sooner than expected,” she added.



On his part, Mr Stephen Ayisi­ Addo, Programmes Officer of the Ghana AIDS Control Programme, Ministry of Health, said knowing one's HIV status was very important “That is why we are saying get yourself the HIST kit, test yourself, if it turns out positive get treatment and survive. We are empowering you with these kits so take control of your health.



The Ghana Country Director, UNAIDS, Hector Sucilla Parez commended the Ministry of Health and GHANET for their contribu­tion towards HIV prevention in the country.