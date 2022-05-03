Elon Musk cannot buy Ghana – Kweku Baako responds to social media calls

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide is gobsmacked by the amount of money wielded by American billionaire Elon Musk.



Kweku Baako cannot believe that one man has so much money to purchase an item for $44billion and still have some left.



He, however, believes that irrespective of the wealth accrued by the tech entrepreneur, he cannot buy Ghana.



Baako on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program proffered that people who think Elon Musk can buy Ghana are disillusioned.



He conceded that Elon Musk can settle Ghana's debt but cannot put a value on the country Ghana.



“Is he that rich? 44billion from one man. I just can’t believe it but he cannot buy Ghana. It is not possible. That one is a fallacy. I’ve read on social media that he can buy Ghana but he cannot. Maybe he can settle our debts but he can’t buy Ghana. We are priceless. You can’t value us in monetary terms,” he said.



Following his acquisition of social media platform Twitter for $44bn, there have been proposals from some Ghanaians to take over the country and run it like his own firm.



Among the persons who bought into the idea of Musk buying Ghana is business mogul Kofi Amoah who urged the billionaire of South African descent to buy the entire African continent.



“Hei Bro… buy the African continent and delete all the leaders; what a noble goal,” Dr. Amoah commented beneath Musk’s tweet.



