Elmina Sharks striker Benjamin Boateng off to Egypt to join Al Ittihad Alexandria

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Striker for Elmina Sharks Benjamin Bernard Boateng has departed Ghana for Egypt as he closes in on a move to Al Ittihad Alexandria SC



The prolific striker left Ghana on Wednesday night as he heads for Egyptian to conclude the fine details of the move.



He is expected to touch down on Thursday morning before undergoing medical examinations after which he will put pen to paper on the proposed deal.



According to reports his club Elmina Sharks will fetch around US$100,000 for the 20 year old striker when the deal is completed.



Elmina Sharks struggled heavily in the Ghana Premier League as they narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the season with the player an integral part of the squad.



He scored 7 goals in 14 matches in a season which was blighted by injuries and has scored a total of 15 goals in 43 matches.



