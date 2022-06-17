Ellen Ama Daaku files nomination to unseat Kate Gyamfua

Politics of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: Malik Muhaq Mudeen, Contributor

The National Women Organiser's contest of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is becoming an uphill task for the incumbent, Kate Gyamfua, following the filing of nomination by one of the most vociferous and vibrant National Communications team members, Ellen Ama Daaku, to lead the women's wing of the party.



Ellen Ama Daaku officially filed her nomination at the party's headquarters in Accra on 15th June 2022 to contest for the prestigious position with the aim of mobilising more women for the party's victory in the 2024 general elections.



The form, which was presented personally by the aspirant, was received by the National Officers of the NPP, who appreciated her effort to contribute to the internal party democracy.



Ellen Ama Daaku, who is the captain of the NPP's Loyal Ladies in the Bono East Region, has already received massive endorsement from some key party people and, most especially, the various women groups within the party due to her deep involvement in grassroots politics, her special communication and lobbying skills; and her unwavering commitment towards party activities.



In a media briefing after the filing of nomination, the National Women's Organiser hopeful expressed her appreciation to the NPP National officers for the warm reception. She was of the view that the leadership of the party in entrenching the internal democracy in the party would create a level playing field for all the aspirants before and during the election.



According to Ellen Ama Daaku, who is a final year law student at the GIMPA, she would embark on a clean, healthy and fair campaign devoid of insults, personality attacks and character assassination.



She told the media that it is part of her vision to restructure the women's wing of the party from polling stations to the national level in order to address the needs of women; build the capacity of women in politics from polling stations to national, including TESCON with the aim of increasing the numbers and activating their real potentials.



Elle Ama Daaku said that she would rebuild the image of the NPP Women's Wing, acknowledge the past women leaders, raise more new women leaders, and ensure that their voices and contributions are respected and recognised by the party.



The NPP National Women Organiser hopeful said that she would also create socio-economic opportunities for all women officers from polling stations to national who mostly suffer great losses and neglect in spite of their contributions to the party; and will also embark on a massive recruitment drive to attract more women to the NPP, especially floating and first-time voters.