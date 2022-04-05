Ellembelle shooting: Family of Andrew Donkor demands justice

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

The family of Andrew Donkor, a youth of Teleku-Bokazu who was shot dead, is seeking justice for their relative.



According to the victim’s brother, Thomas Donkor, the shooting of his brother was not an accident but a deliberate act.



The demand for justice comes after Andrew Donkor was allegedly shot dead on Friday, April 1, by security personnel at the forecourt of the Nkroful Magistrate Court during the prosecution of some illegal miners arrested by Adamus Resources Mines.



Thomas Donkor stated that his brother was not rioting but was present at the Nkroful Magistrate Court to support his colleagues.



“What I demand now is justice because there is clear evidence according to witnesses that my brother was not even at where the crowd was but sitting somewhere making a phone call. So I’m beginning to think this was out of malice or deliberate.”



“Why should there should be shooting when the crowd were not rioting but were just there to support their people. If you want to give a warning shot, you don’t rather shoot an innocent person”, he questioned.



Thomas Donkor added that “four more bullets have been retrieved from his body by doctors at the hospital which means it was deliberate, so we demand justice. We want o know the military person that fired the shot and explain why he fired at somebody who was not armed.”



Meanwhile, wife of the victim, Doris Donkor has called for the dismissal of the soldier who fired the shot.



“He is the only person who provides for me and my children. I want the soldier to be dealt with and dismissed from the service.”



She stated that her husband only told her he was going to the district assembly only for her to be informed of his death.



“I commit the person who shot my husband into the hands of God. I plead with the government to punish the soldier for me“, said Mrs. Donkor.



On her side, mother of Andrew Donkor has asked government to build a house for her and the wife since Andrew was the breadwinner of the family.