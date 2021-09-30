Ellembelle’s DCE nominee, Kwasi Bonzoh, rejected by assembly members

Regional News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Approval of nominees for MMDCEs are ongoing across the country



• Nominees are expected to secure two-thirds or more of valid votes cast



• Assembly Members at Ellembelle rejected their DCE nominee, Kwasi Bonzoh



Kwasi Bonzoh, the president’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ellembelle District, has received a rejection from the assembly members.



Required to secure two-thirds majority of the votes cast at the assembly level, the nominee was only able to secure 27 yes-votes out of the 49 valid votes cast, Citi News has reported.



22 members gave Kwasi Bonzoh a 'No' in their votes.



The report added that his rejection comes on the back of the swearing-in of four new government appointees at the assembly, amidst protests.



This, it added, delayed the voting for the president’s nominee for the DCE slot.



The second round of voting is expected to take place in the next 10 days, the Western Regional EC Director, Angelina Tagoe, said.