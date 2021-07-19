Ellembelle marks first anniversary of Ghana's first food bank

Regional News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, contributor

The Ellembelle District in the Western Region has marked first anniversary of the first Food Bank to have been established in Ghana.



The Food Bank, just like traditional financial institutions do with money, receives food items from the well to do in society, and distributes them to vulnerable people who are truly in need of food.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah introduced the flagship model in Ellembelle to fight poverty and hunger.



The concept was well received and endorsed in the district especially during the severity of the covid-19 pandemic that hit the country and other parts of the globe.



This year, for instance, the Food Bank is expected to feed 12,000 needy, sick, and vulnerable groups in the district according to managers of the Bank.



The Bank was instituted in 2020 by the MP in fulfilment of a promise for a non-partisan management project that would receive food items from the MP, institutions and benevolent individuals for redistribution to the needy and poor people in the district.



The MP through the project has supported victims of disasters, widows, children under 5-years, orphans as well as youth in apprenticeship, especially during the first wave of Covid-19.



Speaking on the side-lines of the one-year anniversary of the Food Bank, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah explained that the 12,000 target set by management would achieve hundred percent (100%) increment.



According to him, the Bank fed over 6,000 needy persons in the last one year since its existence.



“When we started a year ago, we didn’t have all the chiefs and community leaders here, but in the midst of rainfall today, every community is represented. What it says is that, they have seen that what we started is a good thing. The reason is that we started with a non-partisan Food Bank management committee that worked towards doing something based on helping the communities.



"We made sure that in every community, the chiefs, assembly members and the key stakeholders will meet and identify people in real need, and it is on that basis that the Food Bank will go to the community to give food and so it has had a real impact on the people who really needed it.”



“I’m happy all are supporting irrespective of political or religious differences since this is a bread and butter issue. We were able to feed over 6,000 people last year and our target is to double it to 12,000 this year. I believe the support we have seen today and those we have seen in the past gives me hope that we can really achieve it," he said.



The former Petroleum Minister, while thanking regular donors to the Food Bank, including Quantum Terminal, called on government to introduce tax incentives to encourage people to give freely to support the needy in the country.



He said the Food Bank concept could be emulated nationwide to fight against hunger and poverty in the country.



“This is truly a repository of hope for the people in this community. The idea is that we are going to look out for one another, that even people who have very little can be part of something bigger. For this reason, I believe that we should create those structures not only in Ellembelle but across the country to encourage the spirit of charity, to allow us to support one another, and that is what we have started.”



“I pray that a government will come and replicate this across the country because when the covid-19 hit us, Food Banks were the key drivers of support in developed countries, but that was not the case in Ghana. That is why government must really facilitate a structure where if you donate to a charity or a Food Bank, it could be written off with tax," he added.



A beneficiary of the Food Bank, John Takubotu recounted how he was saved by the Food Bank after undergoing two surgeries without help.



“The Food Bank has really helped me. I have undergone two surgical operations and as an over 60-year-old man whose work is firewood collection, I didn’t have the strength to continue to work to feed myself. But the Food Bank has been helping with my feeding whenever I called on them. So if the Food Bank hadn’t come, I don 't know what would have happened to me, because I grew so lean like a sick person because of hunger, but they rescued me with regular supply of assorted food items,” he said.



The Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia (V), who chaired the anniversary celebration of the Food Bank described Armah-Kofi Buah as a pacesetter.



“The only place in Ghana that has a Food Bank is Ellembelle, hence I have to personally support such a course. We must learn to support ourselves and support good initiatives, just as this one was started by Armah-Kofi Buah. It is a godly work that has been channelled through him, and the rest of us must support him to be successful at it. He did not do this for himself, but for all of us. We have to help in this, in order to end the selfishness in the current era, which is not an African way of life,” he advised.



The Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency, Kofi Arko Nokoe, and the MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, graced the occasion.



They donated Food items to the Bank and praised Armah-Kofi Buah for the commitment to his constituents and serving as an inspiration to young MPs.



They promised to replicate the Food Bank model in their constituencies at the appropriate time to assist the needy.





