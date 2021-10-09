Ellembelle finally confirms Kwasi Bonzoh as DCE

Regional News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Assembly Members of the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have finally confirmed Kwasi Bonzoh as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.



Kwasi Bonzoh who failed to get two-thirds majority of the Assembly Members on Thursday, September 30, 2021, has managed to poll 35 "Yes" votes as against 15 No votes and 2 rejected votes.



The 35 votes according to the Western Regional Director of Electoral Commission, Madam Angelina Tagoe, represent 67 percent.



Before the voting, the appointment of the NPP Western Regional Treasurer, Anna Akasi Horma Miezah as a government appointee was revoked.



Speaking about his retention as the Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh who was the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate for 2020, gave thanks to Almighty God for the honour.



He also thanked the Assembly Members for confirming him as their DCE.



He promised to collaborate with the Assembly Members to develop Ellembelle District.



Kwasi Bonzoh was sworn-in by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



However, during the first confirmation, Kwasi Bonzoh had 27 "Yes" votes as against 22 "No" votes and 3 rejected votes.



Elsewhere in Nzema East Municipality, the President's nominee, Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah polled 35 votes representing 98 percent out of 37 votes to be confirmed as the first female Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.