Ellembelle NPP organizer descends on Ellembelle DCE for attacking Ghana Gas CEO

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Organizer in Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. Stephen Donkor has descended heavily on the Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh for launching a vile attack on the personality of Dr. Ben Asante, Ghana National Gas Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



On Monday, May 23, 2022, the DCE of Ellembelle District, Kwasi Bonzoh issued a press statement to claim that the CEO of Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Ben Asante has denied some qualified Ellembelle youth job opportunities at the company.



According to the DCE, the Ghana National Gas Company CEO, Dr. Ben Asante has refused to employ a single youth of Ellembelle at the company on his (Ellembelle DCE) behalf.



The Ellembelle DCE claimed in his press statement, "... not a single person has been employed in Ghana Gas on my recommendation since I became a DCE in July 2017. This is notwithstanding the fact that I have recommended not less than fifteen (15) people with various qualifications for employment in the Company Limited over the last 4 years. Out of the over fifteen (15) natives of Ellembelle whose cvs and certificates I have personally submitted to the CEO of Ghana Gas in his Accra office on numerous occasions, not even a single one has been invited for a job interview much more to be considered for employment.



This is a matter I have raised on several official platforms as well as with the CEO Dr. Ben Asante himself".



But, in a sharp rebuttal, the Ellembelle NPP Constituency Organizer who is a Senior Manager of Ghana National Gas Company, Mr. Stephen Donkor rebuked Ellembelle DCE for attacking his CEO, Dr. Ben Asante.



"Surprisingly, Mr. Bonzoh on his maligning spree launched a vile attack on the personality of Dr. Ben Asante by drawing him into his trivialities. A man whose pedigree and calibre he (Mr Bonzoh) can never come close," Mr. Stephen Donkor stated in a press statement on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.



Mr. Stephen Donkor took the opportunity to disclose that the Ghana National Gas Company CEO, Dr. Ben Asante has been providing financial support to the Ellembelle DCE as a person and also the Ellembelle District Assembly at large.



"I am privy to the support and assistance that Dr Ben Asante has been giving to him Hon Bonzoh as a person and the Ellembelle District Assembly at large.

It is disturbing for Hon Bonzoh to take Dr Ben Asante (CEO) to the cleaners to create an impression that Dr Ben is intentionally starving the people of Ellembelle of opportunities and Nzema in general", he emphasized.



He challenged the Ellembelle DCE to come out and deny that he had not benefited directly from the Ghana National Gas Company CEO.



He said if the DCE comes out to deny, he would release the facts and figures out for public consumption.



"If the DCE wants facts and figures on benefits he has derived from Ghana Gas he should bring it on and I will release them one after other", he stated.



He said that, "The era of lies, deceit and vile propaganda against personalities to cover one's inadequacy is over".



Mr. Stephen Donkor who became the Constituency Organizer for Ellembelle NPP in 2011, is, therefore, urging the youth of Ellembelle District to stay focused and strive for job opportunities to better their lives.



Find below the full rebuttal of the Ellembelle NPP's Constituency Organizer;



RE- ELLEMBELLE DCE DENIES GHANA GAS PROTOCOL EMPLOYMENT SLOT ALLEGATION



I have painstakingly gone through a press release purported to have been authored by Mr. Francis Wilmont Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive of ELLEMBELLE and I find the content more disturbing



Ordinarily, I would not have spent an iota of seconds on such frivolous, myopic, hate ridden and maligning piece to glorify the author.



However, I am constrained to respond because it has become one too many from Hon. Bonzoh and his surrogates.



To begin with, It has been reported to me (Stephen Donkor) on several occasions that Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh has been touting at very little opportunity that he recommended me to be engaged by Ghana Gas and that without his recommendation there was not going be the slightest opportunity for me to be engaged by the company.



I find this assertion strange and mind-boggling, to say the least, the question is, in what capacity did he (Hon. Bonzoh) recommend me for the appointment? as a failed parliamentary candidate or as what? that he was clothed with the powers to recommend people for appointment.



It will interest you to know that I went through rigorous interview and was issued an appointment letter as any other person in Ghana Gas, hence my position as Senior Manager is not by an appointment of a so-called recommendation from Hon. Bonzoh. I (Stephen Donkor) will therefore urge the people of Ellembelle and Ghanaians, in general, to take it with a pinch of salt, if Hon. Bonzoh claims to be the architect of my engagement with Ghana Gas.



My gratitude rather goes to Hon. Freddie Blay and Dr. Ben Asante for the confidence reposed in me and their continuous guidance to me.



The DCE (Hon. Bonzoh) referred to a meeting held in 2017 but cleverly decided to be economical with what actually transpired at the meeting, at the appropriate time the truth will be out since he has decided to open the Pandora's box of his incapacitation and limitation.



Again, the Honourable DCE accused people of peddling falsehood against his person to create disaffection for him but went on the same route to accuse me (Stephen Donkor) and Samuel Erzuah of conspiring to deny people he seemingly recommended for Ghana Gas appointment.



This is a clear indication that the Hon. Bonzoh is ignorant of how things work in the corporate environment.



I am conscious of the fact that such vicious attacks on my person did not start today. The people of Ellembelle will recall that when I was nominated as a prospective DCE of the District in 2017, the same Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh and his cohorts tagged me with all sorts of vituperations which eventually led to my rejection by the Assembly Members.



As if that was not enough, after the 2020 general elections Mr. Bonzoh and his surrogates accused me of inciting party members against the three(3) NPP parliamentary candidates in Jomoro, Ellembelle and Evalue Ajomoro-Gwira to lose the elections. As a result, BNI officers commissioned by a committee were at my office to take my statement in their investigation.



An assertion his own aide-de-camp Stephen Omane has openly apologised to me that they were misled by Hon. DCE to work against me.



I am over convinced that one of the topmost priorities of Hon. DCE, Bonzoh is to hunt me out of Ghana Gas, hence his constant attacks on me and my associates.



I want to assure Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh, I am not perturbed by such antics but rather resolved in contributing my quota to the betterment of Ghana Gas and assist my CEO to create more opportunities for the good people of Ellembelle, Nzema and the nation at large.



Surprisingly, Mr Bonzoh on his maligning spree, launched a vile attack on the personality of Dr. Ben Asante by drawing him into his trivialities. A man whose pedigree and calibre he ( Mr. Bonzoh) can never come close.



I am privy to the support and assistance that Dr. Ben Asante has been giving to him Hon Bonzo as a person and the Ellembelle District Assembly at large.

It is disturbing for Hon Bonzoh to take Dr. Ben Asante (CEO) to the cleaners to create an impression that Dr. Ben is intentionally starving the people of Ellembelle of opportunities and Nzema in general.



If the DCE wants facts and figures on benefits he has derived from Ghana Gas he should bring it on and I will release them one after other.



I urge all, especially the youth of Ellembelle to stay focused and strive for job opportunities to better their lives.



The era of lies, deceit and vile propaganda against personalities to cover one's inadequacy is over.



Ellembelle remains supreme.



STEPHEN DONKOR,



A NATIVE OF ELLEMBELLE