Ellembelle NPP Race: Incumbent Chairman tipped to win by 52%

Politics of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The People's Democratic Governance (PDG) has projected that the incumbent Constituency Chairman of Ellembelle NPP, Samuel Akainya, known in a political cycle as Chairman Atito, to win the upcoming constituency elections by 52%.



The People's Democratic Governance, a reputable political research think-tank conducted the same polls in 2018 and predicted a win for Samuel Akainya. The poll projected a vote difference between 30–40 and it’s eventually materialized with a vote difference of 36.



This poll aims to measure the level of popularity among all and a preferred candidate to win and lead the party for the next four years. The research for this Poll was conducted from April 17 to 24 2022.



Stratified Sampling technique was employed to classify the constituency (delegates) into 6 zones plus all the electoral areas coordinators as one zone. 70% of delegates from each zone were randomly selected and interviewed.



The outcome of the fieldwork shows and project that, Samuel Akainya (Atito) will win 4 zones plus more of the coordinators as classified.



Sampson Ndoli (One Man) will win 2 zones whiles Joseph A. Adjei (Boin) will not be able to win any of the zones as categorized for the purpose of the fieldwork.



The research also revealed that Samuel Akainya will win by 52% with a vote difference between 50 –70 and Sampson Ndoli will get 42% whiles Joseph A. Adjei will occupy the last spot with 5% with not more than 50 votes. 1% of the delegates have not decided yet.



It should be noted that current Constituency Executives, Patrons, and Council of elders who are also delegates were not part of the sample size considered in this survey.



All results were collated and analyzed in an aggregate format of each zone to protect the identity and confidentiality of respondents.



However, the election will take place at Aiyinasi Park on Monday, April 2, 2022, with thirty (30) candidates who will compete for 10 positions.



SUMMARY OF FINDINGS



ZONE A. FROM ANKOBRA TO KAMGBUNLI (33 PS) (165 DELEGATES)



Samuel Akainya = 20%

Sampson Ndoli = 77%

Joseph A. Adjei = 2%

Undecided = 1%



ZONE B. FROM AKONU TO ATUABO (13 PS) (65 DELEGATES)



Samuel Akainya = 80%

Sampson Ndoli = 15%

Joseph A. Adjei = 4%

Undecided = 1%



ZONE C. FROM ASASETRE TO AKROPONG (23 PS) (115 DELEGATES)



Samuel Akainya = 20%

Sampson Ndoli = 74%

Joseph A. Adjei = 4%

Undecided = 2%



ZONE D. FROM NKROFUL/ANWIA TO OBENGKROM (18 PS) (90 DELEGATES)



Samuel Akainya = 60%

Sampson Ndoli = 30%

Joseph A. Adjei = 8%

Undecided = 2%



ZONE E. EBI/EKOKONU TO MENZEZOR (45 PS) (225 DELEGATES)



Samuel Akainya = 70%

Sampson Ndoli = 21%

Joseph A. Adjei = 7%

Undecided = 2%



ZONE F. ASOMASE TO AMONOKROM (20 PS) (100 DELEGATES)



Samuel Akainya = 70%

Sampson Ndoli = 25%

Joseph A. Adjei = 3%

Undecided = 2%



ELECTORAL AREAS CORDINATORS (32)



Samuel Akainya = 53%

Sampson Ndoli = 44%

Joseph A. Adjei = 3%

Undecided = 0%