Ellembelle MP calls for investigations into deadly violence on Friday

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, wants the Ghana Police Service to launch a “thorough” investigation into the incident that caused the deadly violence at the forecourt of the Nkroful Magistrate Court on Friday, April 1.



The incident left one person dead with four others injured. Two are said to have sustained life-threatening wounds and are battling for their lives at the Eikwe Catholic Hospital.



A statement issued by Mr Armah-Kofi Buah, a former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, on Friday condemned the incident but called for a probe into its cause.



He said the tension between the youth and Adamus Resources Limited is deepening by the day.



“A sad reminder of the tension that has characterized the relationship between the communities and Adamus Mining Company since this mining company began operations in the area,” he noted.



“I call for a thorough investigation by the police to be followed by an independent investigation by CHRAJ to ensure truth and justice delivery.



“I also call on the affected communities to exercise restraint and calm while the investigations are carried out.”



He called for a “united approach” in engaging Adamus to deal with the root causes of the recurring incidents to ensure peace and justice.



Background



Some military officers Friday dawn rounded up small-scale miners who were on the concession of Adamus Resources Limited.



The miners, all of whom are youth of the community, were immediately arraigned before the court that day.



But the chief of Teleku-Bokazo was informed about the incident. He led some youth to the court and that is where the scuffle ensued between the miners and the military officers.



One person by name Andrew Donkor of Teleku-Bokazo was killed after he sustained gunshot wounds.