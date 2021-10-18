Ellembelle District has the highest HIV prevalence - AIDS Commission reveals

Regional News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that the Ellembelle District in the Western Region has the highest HIV prevalence in adults.



The report also indicates Tarkwa and Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis followed the statistical table.



“The Ellembele District has the highest HIV prevalence for adults between 15 and 49 with the prevalence of 2.3%.



“Tarkwa is second with 2.2%, and we have that of Sekondi Takoradi metropolis around 1.8%,” Acting Technical Coordinator of the commission, Francis Antonio said.



According to Starrfm.com.gh, Acting Technical Coordinator of the commission, Francis Antonio says this development is alarming since the cause is due to the high-risk of sexual behaviours among young people.



He advised the youth to abstain from sex or use protection if they must have sex.



“Our advice is that for people below the age of 18 you should abstain from sex if you can’t abstain, you should adopt the correct and consistent use of condom, and for those with multiple sexual partners we advise that you stick to one”.



The commission added that nationally 346,120 people are reported to be HIV positive with a new infection of 18,928.