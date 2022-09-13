Ellembelle DCE demands apology from police

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzo, is demanding an apology from the Ghana Police after he was arrested on September 7, 2022.



According to him, his only offence was that he tried capturing in a video, the found ‘missing excavators’ as evidence while it was being taken away by the police but the police wanted to implicate him. “They only wanted to lie to people that I was lawless which is not true. I was arrested by the police for videoing the found ‘missing excavator,” myjoyonline quoted Mr. Bonzo as having said.



Kwasi Bonzo said all he wants to do is to fight against galamsey by ensuring that those engaged in such acts are arrested.



“I have been very sad throughout last week due to my case leading me to court. I am not here to blame anyone. I have been arrested twice on the issue of the missing excavators. All I wanted to do was to fish out those involved in the act,” Kwasi Bonzo said.



The DCE was arrested for attacking police personnel who retrieved one of the excavators reported missing from Ellembelle.



The team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi; however, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, reportedly led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.



This led to his arrest along with three others.



He has however been granted bail.



